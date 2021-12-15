ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Prices 12.5M Share Offering

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Leslie's, Inc. (the "Company" or "Leslie's") (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock (the "Offering") by certain of the Company's non-management stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders").

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NVAC) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NVACU) (NASDAQ: NVAC) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 16,500,000 units
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Reports Q4 Net Loss of $9.2M

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) reported Q4 net loss of $9.2 million. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $13.73 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Atkore Inc (ATKR) Announces Acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries (www.sascostrut.com).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend; 5.1% Yield

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 6, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S' shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EQRx, Inc. For: Dec 17 Filed by: BERNS PAUL L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EQRx, Inc. For: Dec 17 Filed by: Borisy Alexis

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On December 17, 2021, upon consummation of the transactions (the "Closing" of the "Business Combination") contemplated by
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Prices 4.3M Share and Warrant Offering at $17.50/sh

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,157,144 shares of its common stock, and to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,142,856 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001. The public offering price of each share of common stock is $17.50 and the public offering price of each pre-funded warrant is $17.4999 per underlying share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $75.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Syndax. In addition, Syndax granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 645,000 shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by Syndax. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Prices 44.7M Stock and Warrant Offering at $0.39/sh

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 44,700,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 44,700,000 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.39 per one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.39 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Abeona. The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Launches $175M Share Offering in Canada and the US

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq: BLU), announced today the filing of a preliminary prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 23, 2020 (the "Base Prospectus") in connection with a proposed public offering of its common shares of US$175 million (the "Offering"). The Supplement was filed with each of the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Canada. The Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus were also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as part of a registration statement on Form F-‐10, as it may be amended from time to time, in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund research and development activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes, as set out in the Supplement.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Prices 3.08M Share Offering at $57/sh

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering of 3,084,210 shares of its Class A common stock (the "Offering") at a public offering price of $57.00 per share. This amount includes 2,500,000 shares offered by Focus for its own account and 584,210 shares being offered by Focus on behalf of certain of the existing unitholders of Focus Financial Partners, LLC ("Focus LLC"), its operating subsidiary. Focus also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 462,631 shares of Focus' Class A common stock. The Offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Announces 8.24M Share Private Placement at $0.425/sh

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body's natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, announced today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to issue, in a private placement, 8,235,297 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,235,297 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.425 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds to Histogen of approximately $3.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.425 per share of common stock, will be exercisable commencing six months and one day following the date of issuance for a period of five and one-half years from the date of issuance.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Legend Biotech (LEGN) Prices 7.5M Share Offering at $40/sh

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing two ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $40.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Legend Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by Legend Biotech. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

