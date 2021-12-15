ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Duffy: Biden is making the problem worse

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Daily Mail

Why have Biden cheerleaders CNN and the New York Times BOTH turned on the president? Liberal outlets suggest Biden should not run again and propose lists of alternative presidential candidates

CNN and the New York Times - two of the mainstream media's cheerleaders for the Biden administration who have pulled punches over scandals - have both suggested the President should bow out of the 2024 running. The New York Times published an opinion piece on Wednesday by columnist Bret Stephens...
HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
Fox News

CNN host admits he's puzzled by Biden's unpopularity, claims low approval rating is not his fault

Liberal CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria admitted Thursday he was puzzled by President Biden's unpopularity. In a Post piece headlined, "The puzzle of Joe Biden’s unpopularity," Zakaria claimed Biden's low approval rating wasn't actually his fault, but that he was instead "paying the price" for being president during "complicated times."
Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
Los Angeles Daily News

The problem with Kamala Harris

On March 9, 2020—just days after Joe Biden effectively secured his position as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president—then-candidate Biden described himself as “a bridge” to a new generation of Democratic leaders who are “the future of this country.”. From the outset of his campaign,...
Business Insider

Kanye West's presidential campaign was run by GOP operatives who were trying to re-elect Trump, investigation finds

Kanye West's presidential campaign was run by a number of Republican operatives, an investigation from the Daily Beast shows. The Daily Beast reported that West's campaign received millions of dollars in services from GOP operatives. Some services were not properly disclosed, according to the Daily Beast's investigation. Kanye West's failed...
Fox News

NBC anchors hit Nancy Pelosi for comments about how lawmakers should be able to trade individual stocks

A couple of liberal NBC anchors had some harsh words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after her comments about members of Congress trading stocks. On Wednesday, a reporter asked Pelosi whether lawmakers and their spouses should be banned form trading individual stocks while in office after a report detailed several conflicting stock deals with several members of Congress.
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
Business Insider

Manchin 'refused' to take White House call as top Biden officials sought to 'head him off' before tanking the Build Back Better bill on Fox News: report

Manchin "refused to take a call from White House staff" before his Build Back Better announcement, per Politico. Less than half an hour before his Fox News interview, Manchin told an aide to call the White House. Biden officials tried to intercept Manchin but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
