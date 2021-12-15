ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Microbot Medical (MBOT) Achieves Design Freeze of the LIBERTY Robotic System

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) achieved the design freeze objective for the LIBERTY® Robotic System. This milestone demonstrates the continued progress towards the commercialization of the world’s first fully disposable robotic system. The...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
pulse2.com

Sarcos Technology And Robotics (STRC) Names Kiva Allgood As CEO

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp (NASDAQ: STRC) has announced a few management changes. These are the details. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) — a leader in the development of robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety — announced Ben Wolff, current chairman and chief executive officer, has been named executive chairman and will pass the roles of president and chief executive officer to Kiva Allgood, an experienced technology executive with public company experience leading global business units effective immediately.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Announces CFO Resignation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On December 13, 2021, Ori Gon, the Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) informed the Company that he intends to resign from the Company, effective March 12, 2022. Mr. Gon’s resignation is to pursue another career opportunity and is not the result of any disagreement with the Company regarding its operations, policies (including accounting or financial policies) or practices. Mr. Gon will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer until March 12, 2022. The Company has commenced a search process to identify Mr. Gon’s successor. The Company and its Board of Directors wish to thank Mr. Gon for his strategic leadership and contributions to the Company’s growth over the years.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies that are safe and accessible to cancer patients. Our established Manufacturing-First approach has enabled us to produce, store and ship our product candidates and make them accessible like traditional protein biologic therapies. Our lead product candidate, AB-101, is an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy that is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL). We are also developing AB-201 and AB-202, our first two chimeric antigen receptor-NK (CAR-NK) product candidates. We plan to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for AB-201 in the second half of 2022 and for AB-202 in 2023. We are leveraging our proprietary platform and manufacturing capabilities to generate a broad pipeline of off-the-shelf NK cell therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbot#Robotics#Design#Streetinsider Premium#Microbot Medical Inc#Liberty#Company#Scientific Advisory Board#Pt 12pm Et
Herald-Tribune

Patents awarded for TeacherLock and SaberLock emergency deadbolt devices

VENICE – Defcon Products, LLC, the Venice-based manufacturer and.distributor of innovative lockdown devices, TeacherLock and SaberLock, announced on Dec. 17 that the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted to the Company U.S. Patent No. 11214986, entitled “Emergency Deadbolt Device.”  The USPTO also issued a Notice of Allowance for the company’s U.S. Patent...
SARASOTA, FL
ScienceBlog.com

A system for designing and training intelligent soft robots

Let’s say you wanted to build the world’s best stair-climbing robot. You’d need to optimize for both the brain and the body, perhaps by giving the bot some high-tech legs and feet, coupled with a powerful algorithm to enable the climb. Although design of the physical body...
ENGINEERING
StreetInsider.com

NORBIT - Secures NOK 35 million order from repeat blue-chip customer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trondheim, 21 December 2021: NORBIT today announces that NORBIT ITS has received an order from an existing undisclosed European customer for delivery of enforcement modules to satellite-based tolling systems. The order has a value of more than NOK 35 million and is scheduled for delivery over the next 15 months from NORBIT’s fully automated production line at Røros.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Pfizer, ex-employee reach accord over COVID-19 vaccine secrets

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has reached a truce with a former longtime employee it sued two weeks ago for allegedly stealing confidential documents related to its COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs. Under an agreement filed on Monday, Chun Xiao Li, a former associate director of...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Here’s When North American Supply Chain Congestion Could Ease

New research echoes the consensus outlook around when supply-chain disruption should begin to subside. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MSF USA

MSF: One year after first shot, Moderna and Pfizer must urgently share COVID-19 vaccine “recipe”

As the omicron variant spreads, MSF calls on companies to immediately share lifesaving mRNA vaccine technology with manufacturers that stand ready to boost the global supply. Sharing the technology and know-how could boost global vaccine production and supply in a matter of months, supporting low- and middle-income countries to become self-sufficient in dealing with current and future pandemics—and save countless lives in the process. This is even more critical with the news of another worrying COVID-19 virus variant, omicron, since the mRNA vaccine platform allows for fast modification of vaccines against new variants and relatively short production times.
INDUSTRY
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Hawaii Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy