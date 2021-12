News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) announced today the launch of an underwritten public offering of $400 million of shares of Class A common stock. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $60 million of shares of Class A common stock.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO