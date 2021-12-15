ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Safehold Inc....

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend; 5.1% Yield

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 6, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StreetInsider.com

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.12; 2.1% Yield

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. This is a 9.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.11. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022, to stockholders...
StreetInsider.com

Ennis (EBF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 5.2% Yield

Ennis (NYSE: EBF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 5, 2022.
StreetInsider.com

AMCON Distributing (DIT) Declares $5.00 Special Dividend; 2.6% Yield

AMCON Distributing (NYSE: DIT) declared a special dividend of $5.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 22, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.6 percent. For a dividend history...
StreetInsider.com

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Declares $0.07 Special Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ: ROIC) declared a special dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 22,...
StreetInsider.com

Altria Group (MO) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend; 8.1% Yield

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.15; 1.1% Yield

Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.12. The dividend will...
StreetInsider.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 6, 2022, to stockholders of record...
StreetInsider.com

Ralph Lauren (RL) Declares $0.6875 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6875 per share, or $2.75 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades HCA Holdings (HCA) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill downgraded HCA Holdings (NYSE: HCA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) January option prices bid into quarter results

Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) January 10 straddle priced for a move of +/- 15% into the expected release of quarter results today after the bell on December 21.
StreetInsider.com

UDR, Inc. (UDR) Declares $0.3625 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share, or $1.45 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 7, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.5 percent. For...
StreetInsider.com

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.9 percent. For...
StreetInsider.com

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend; 8.8% Yield

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StreetInsider.com

Caleres (CAL) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 6, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December...
