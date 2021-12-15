ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: America Movil, Vodafone and Mobile TeleSystems

By Zacks Equity Research
Cover picture for the articleChicago, IL – December 15, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Wireless - Non-U.S., including América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company VOD and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company MBT. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1838911/3-non-us-wireless-stocks-that-are-braving-industry-challenges. Companies in the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry...

Nokia highlights Volkswagen 5G private mobile network deal

Finnish kit vendor Nokia is one of a number of providers to benefit from Germany’s award of local 5G licences for vertical use cases. Nokia flagged the deployment of another 5G private mobile network in Germany, this time with Volkswagen AG at the latter’s main plant in Wolfsburg. The German...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: First Majestic Silver Corp, Hecla Mining and Endeavour Silver Corp

Chicago, IL – December 14, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Silver Mining, including First Majestic Silver Corp. AG, Hecla Mining Company HL and Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1838570/3-silver-mining-stocks-to-watch-despite-silver-losing-luster. The Zacks Mining - Silver industry had been affected by weak silver demand as the COVID-19 pandemic...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AutoZone, Thor Industries, Asbury Automotive, Lithia Motors and Ford

Chicago, IL – December 14, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AutoZone, Inc. AZO, Thor Industries, Inc. THO, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG, Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD and Ford Motor Company F.
5 Lucrative PEG Stocks for GARP Investors

In the equity market, investments need to be prudently hedged to overcome uncertainties and limit losses related to external shocks. A question that arises often is whether one should resort to a value strategy that seeks discounted stocks or opt for growth investing in times of extreme market instability. The...
Innovate Or Fail: The Cost Businesses Will Pay For Doing Nothing In An Era Of Accelerated Change

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. “We didn’t do anything wrong, but somehow, we lost.”. This is how Nokia CEO Stephen Elop ended his speech on Feb 2016 to announce Microsoft’s acquisition of Nokia. Nokia’s fall is just one of many that we’ve witnessed over the last decade. There are definitely several factors that contributed to the inevitable fall, but the fatal and most lethal one is the lack of disruptive innovation.
This Is How a National Automobile Brand Emerged As an International Name

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Dubai’s strategic geographical positioning has allowed the country to emerge as a major exporter and re-exporter of vehicles. It provides a unique opportunity to manufacturers from Asia, Europe, and North Africa to deal with the regions of the Middle East, Africa, India, and southeast Asia. On top of that, the ease of business and advanced infrastructure in Dubai encourage many automotive players to obtain a strong foothold in the country.
Ryder (R) to Buy Whiplash, Expand E-Commerce Fulfillment Network

Ryder System R recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire omnichannel fulfillment and logistics service provider, Whiplash, for approximately $480 million in cash. The move is prudent given the pandemic-induced rise in demand for e-commerce. The acquisition will expand Ryder’s e-commerce fulfillment network by adding Whiplash's 19 dedicated and...
