BMW submitted images to the Chinese Ministry for Information and Industry Technology (MIIT) for certification of a new electric sedan called the i3 eDrive35L, the images finding their way into the MIIT's public database and Auto Express. It's been known for a while that BMW has an electric sedan planned for the Chinese market, expected to hit the market in next year or in 2023; camo-clad versions have been spotted in China and Europe. It wasn't clear that the sedan would adopt the i3 name. With the i3 hatch that we know having left our market, and said to go out of production next year globally, it's possible the electric 3 Series sedan will wear that name around the world.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO