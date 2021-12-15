ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City's record-setting 7-0 Premier League goal fest vs. Leeds: Pep Guardiola hits new mark

By GOAL
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City ran rampant in a blowout win over Leeds on Tuesday, and manager Pep Guardiola sealed a Premier League record in the process. City thrashed Leeds 7-0 at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, with six different goalscorers for Guardiola's side. Kevin De Bruyne was the player to score twice, with Phil...

