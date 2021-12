The second-biggest year for crypto investment was in 2018. At that time, around $8 billion investment went into digital currencies. The amount of money invested in crypto in 2021 is proof that digital assets went mainstream this year. A survey revealed that crypto attracted more money in the year 2021 compared to all past years combined. As cryptocurrencies and projects increase in popularity, several digital assets also reached remarkable highs. As institutions adopt cryptos, retail investors also put their funds into different types of crypto assets.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO