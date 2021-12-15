People On The Move

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Fattey serves as Regional Coordinator for Buffalo Rehab Group, where he is responsible for promoting the...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Stan Silverman: Better.com CEO Vishal Garg's 'demoralizing' treatment of employees was unacceptable

A CEO must possess people skills that a founder may lack. This was amply demonstrated at Better.com, a privately held online mortgage company founded in 2016 by Vishal Garg. On Dec. 1, Garg personally laid off 900 shocked employees during a three-minute video conference. He claimed the reason was to improve productivity, not an uncommon objective in advance of going public. What was unacceptable, however, was the way he did it.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Ciceron appoints Tina White as CEO as Andrew Eklund steps down from role

Digital agency Ciceron Inc. appointed Tina White to serve as the firm's CEO. White was previously CEO of Minneapolis-based agency Shinebox. Founder and outgoing-CEO Andrew Eklund said turning over the keys to the agency he founded 26 years ago isn't a light matter, but that decision was made easier because of White's experience as an agency executive.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Fintech startup Klover hires Pinterest exec as COO

Klover, a fintech startup that's creating a new way for consumers to access loans, has hired an executive away from Pinterest as it builds out its C-Suite. Chicago-based Klover said Monday that it has hired Meredith Guerriero as its chief operating officer. Guerriero has spent the last four years at Pinterest, where she was VP of sales and partnerships. Before that, Guerriero spent two years as a director at Facebook and a decade at Google.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The former Rice Paddy will become apartments in Thrive Cos. project

A former motorcycle parts shop will get a new life as apartments in the latest phase of development at Grant Park.
REAL ESTATE
Business Times

Cash Incentives In Place Of Fourth Stimulus Check: Where To Find Yours

As the fate of a fourth stimulus check hangs in the balance, state and local governments are experimenting with new ways to get free money into the hands of those in need. There are no strings attached to these payouts, unlike stimulus checks. You can usually claim the recurring payment with little effort, and you can use it for anything you want. A number of cities and counties already have pilot programs in place.
POLITICS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis

TOPEKA — Difficulty fully staffing long-term care facilities is resulting in poor outcomes for residents, strenuous working conditions and in severe cases, site closure. According to the state long-term care ombudsman, a higher-than-average 13 nursing homes have closed since the beginning of the year. Before the pandemic, there was at least one assisted living facility […] The post Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
bizjournals

Partnering to strengthen health initiatives for mid-South communities

In July 2021, there was a consolidation between the Common Table Health Alliance (CTHA) and the Center for Transforming Communities (CTC), in which CTC is continuing 20-year legacy of CTHA’s commitment to health equity as an effective neutral convener of community organizations that seek to improve health, reduce health disparities, and improve healthcare quality.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

NYDIG now valued at $7B, Rokt raises $325M and other NYC tech news

Bitcoin company NYDIG raised $1 billion in an equity funding round.
MARKETS
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Losing The War’: As Pandemic Surges, Healthcare Workers Call On Top Management To Make A Change

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are calling on hospital leaders and elected officials to make changes they say are necessary to improve staffing and overall morale. In a press conference Monday afternoon, representatives from several healthcare providers, including North Memorial Hospital, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview and more, put the blame for staffing issues on upper management. “For years, our hospital CEOs hired and scheduled nurses at low levels to cut costs, putting revenues ahead of care at the bedside,” said MNA President Mary Turner, who works at North Memorial Health hospital in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

CalPERS nears choice to fill 17-month CIO vacancy

The California Public Employees’ Retirement system, the nation's largest public pension fund, held second-round interviews last week for its influential chief investment officer position. Sacramento-based CalPERS has $455 billion in assets, and it has been without a permanent chief investment officer for 17 months. The names of candidates are...
POLITICS
bizjournals

Additional regulations added for state's Cannabinoid Hemp Program

New guidelines on product labeling and how products are defined have been approved for the state’s Cannabinoid Hemp Program. The program launched Nov. 3 when the state first issued regulations and opened license applications. The newest guidelines, which were approved Dec. 16 by the Cannabis Control Board, are adjustments and extensions of those regulations.
POLITICS
The Columbus Dispatch

Medical marijuana nonprofit evolves as new CEO steps in

A nonprofit that supports Ohio’s medical marijuana industry is undergoing changes after its CEO stepped down at the beginning of December to make way new leadership. Ally Reaves, a longtime member of the medicinal cannabis industry and the founder of another regional nonprofit, took the reins of the Pickerington-based Cannabis Can from Bridget Williams,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
MedicalXpress

Research highlights gap in methamphetamine use figures

Methamphetamine use could be two to four times higher than estimated figures in national surveys, researchers at The University of Queensland have found. Dr. Gary Chan from UQ's National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research said the research investigated data collected between 2001 and 2019 and examined lifetime methamphetamine use for three main cohorts born between 1951–1960, 1961–1970 and 1971–1980.

