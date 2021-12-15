People On The Move

A CEO must possess people skills that a founder may lack. This was amply demonstrated at Better.com, a privately held online mortgage company founded in 2016 by Vishal Garg. On Dec. 1, Garg personally laid off 900 shocked employees during a three-minute video conference. He claimed the reason was to improve productivity, not an uncommon objective in advance of going public. What was unacceptable, however, was the way he did it.
Digital agency Ciceron Inc. appointed Tina White to serve as the firm's CEO. White was previously CEO of Minneapolis-based agency Shinebox. Founder and outgoing-CEO Andrew Eklund said turning over the keys to the agency he founded 26 years ago isn't a light matter, but that decision was made easier because of White's experience as an agency executive.
Klover, a fintech startup that's creating a new way for consumers to access loans, has hired an executive away from Pinterest as it builds out its C-Suite. Chicago-based Klover said Monday that it has hired Meredith Guerriero as its chief operating officer. Guerriero has spent the last four years at Pinterest, where she was VP of sales and partnerships. Before that, Guerriero spent two years as a director at Facebook and a decade at Google.
As the fate of a fourth stimulus check hangs in the balance, state and local governments are experimenting with new ways to get free money into the hands of those in need. There are no strings attached to these payouts, unlike stimulus checks. You can usually claim the recurring payment with little effort, and you can use it for anything you want. A number of cities and counties already have pilot programs in place.
TOPEKA — Difficulty fully staffing long-term care facilities is resulting in poor outcomes for residents, strenuous working conditions and in severe cases, site closure. According to the state long-term care ombudsman, a higher-than-average 13 nursing homes have closed since the beginning of the year. Before the pandemic, there was at least one assisted living facility […]
The post Kansas nursing home closures highlight growing workforce crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Working at a startup can be exciting -- you can get a firsthand look at how a company evolves, and may even be able to have a part in shaping its evolution. And thanks to the growth in popularity of...
This year more than 50% of the older workforce has elected to retire, especially amid worries about the neverending pandemic. For others, having an affordable retirement is outside of their reach and the one monthly check that they do receive is a lifeline.
In July 2021, there was a consolidation between the Common Table Health Alliance (CTHA) and the Center for Transforming Communities (CTC), in which CTC is continuing 20-year legacy of CTHA’s commitment to health equity as an effective neutral convener of community organizations that seek to improve health, reduce health disparities, and improve healthcare quality.
DSD Renewables — formerly Distributed Solar Development — has been looking for partnerships where it can deploy the $535 million in financing it secured this year. It found one in Troy-based solar development company Jordan Energy & Food Enterprises.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are calling on hospital leaders and elected officials to make changes they say are necessary to improve staffing and overall morale.
In a press conference Monday afternoon, representatives from several healthcare providers, including North Memorial Hospital, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview and more, put the blame for staffing issues on upper management.
“For years, our hospital CEOs hired and scheduled nurses at low levels to cut costs, putting revenues ahead of care at the bedside,” said MNA President Mary Turner, who works at North Memorial Health hospital in...
The California Public Employees’ Retirement system, the nation's largest public pension fund, held second-round interviews last week for its influential chief investment officer position. Sacramento-based CalPERS has $455 billion in assets, and it has been without a permanent chief investment officer for 17 months. The names of candidates are...
New guidelines on product labeling and how products are defined have been approved for the state’s Cannabinoid Hemp Program. The program launched Nov. 3 when the state first issued regulations and opened license applications. The newest guidelines, which were approved Dec. 16 by the Cannabis Control Board, are adjustments and extensions of those regulations.
Many Americans had filed for Social Security by the time they got off from the country’s workforce. However, there are still those in working while at the same time getting their benefits. An individual is free to do so while receiving their benefits from the said program. Additionally, it’s...
A nonprofit that supports Ohio’s medical marijuana industry is undergoing changes after its CEO stepped down at the beginning of December to make way new leadership.
Ally Reaves, a longtime member of the medicinal cannabis industry and the founder of another regional nonprofit, took the reins of the Pickerington-based Cannabis Can from Bridget Williams,...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a new round of $500 stimulus payment this week. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who financially suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. This includes job loss, reduced hours, funeral...
Methamphetamine use could be two to four times higher than estimated figures in national surveys, researchers at The University of Queensland have found. Dr. Gary Chan from UQ's National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research said the research investigated data collected between 2001 and 2019 and examined lifetime methamphetamine use for three main cohorts born between 1951–1960, 1961–1970 and 1971–1980.
Comments / 0