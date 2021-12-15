ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 12/15/2021

By Schaeffer's Digital Content Team
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the week finally gets busier with retail sales data, the import and export price indexes, the Empire State manufacturing index, National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) index, and business inventories on tap. Plus, the FOMC will provide a statement today, followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Housing Starts#Empire State#Nahb#Fomc#Fed Chair#Abm Industries Inc#Rev Group Inc#Revg#Toro Co#Heico Corp#Lennar Corp#Len#Nordson Corp Lrb#Ndsn#Trip Com Group
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Market Data
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 4.53% to $294.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Moderna Inc. closed $202.69 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 2.17% to $293.66 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.92 below its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company achieved on December 16th.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Peloton Stock Lost Three Quarters of its Market Cap This Year

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is one of the largest fitness companies and brands in the world. PTON sells technology and media-based exercise equipment. Peloton's main products are internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills that enable monthly subscribers to remotely participate in classes via streaming media. Earlier this week, Peloton Interactive released an advertisement on Sunday in response to a "Sex and the City" plot point that cast the company in a less-than-shining light. The advertisement seemed to have worked to stop the bleeding, at least in the short-term, with PTON up following the advertisement drop.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Sink as Tech Extends Selloff

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are down triple digits this morning, as yesterday's tech selloff continues. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is sinking lower as well, while all three benchmarks are on track for weekly losses. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that changing the definition of fully vaccinated was "on the table," and said that the best protection against Covid-19 was either Pfizer (PFE) or Moderna's (MRNA) vaccines and booster shots.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy