Meet Cynthia Carbone Ward, the author of a series of “My Life” personal pieces that have been appearing in our Living section, including another installment this week. The Indy’s readers have heard some of your most intimate thoughts, but they may not know much about you. How would you describe yourself? I’m constantly amazed, a little befuddled, and I try my best. (Or, as my husband would say, I am very trying.) When my daughter was a teenager, she stole a peek into my diary and concluded that there was nothing in there I wouldn’t have said out loud anyway. It’s still true. I’m an open book, a verbose pilgrim, and I earnestly want to connect with others because, as William Stafford wrote, “The darkness around us is deep”.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO