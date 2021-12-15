ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Blinken cuts short Asia trip after COVID-19 case among travelling group

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Je1QK_0dNO2YkG00

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cut short his trip to Southeast Asia due to a COVID-19 case among his travelling party, a State Department official said on Wednesday.

The decision was made to mitigate the COVID-19 risk and prioritise health and safety, and Blinken had expressed by phone his deep regret to the foreign minister of Thailand, where he was due to attend meetings on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The positive case was confirmed on Wednesday while Blinken was in Malaysia. He was in Indonesia the previous two days.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
Reuters

China must share more data on virus origins - WHO chief

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China must be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there had been "many failures" during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Southeast Asia#State Department
staradvertiser.com

Two more who traveled with Blinken test positive for COVID-19

Two U.S. Air Force aircrew members supporting Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s international travel last week tested positive for the coronavirus, the Air Force confirmed Saturday. Blinken cut short his trip to Southeast Asia on Wednesday after a journalist traveling in his delegation tested positive. Both aircrew members who...
MILITARY
Reuters

UK's Sunak cuts short U.S. trip to discuss new COVID-19 aid

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut short an official trip to the United States on Thursday to consider help for COVID-hit hospitality businesses but said firms were already receiving support through tax reliefs. Britain has reported record numbers of new COVID-19 infections for two days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GreenwichTime

COVID case in Blinken press curtails his Southeast Asia tour

BANGKOK (AP) — A positive COVID-19 test among U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s traveling party has cut short the top diplomat’s first official tour of Southeast Asia. A member of the press corps accompanying Blinken on what was to have been a three-nation visit to Indonesia,...
WORLD
Reuters

Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday. Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test...
WORLD
Reuters

Italy reports 137 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 16,213 new cases

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy reported 137 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 97 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 16,213 from 24,259. Italy has registered 135,778 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the...
WORLD
Napa Valley Register

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border or air.
TRAVEL
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. 
HEALTH
Reuters

Sputnik V due to submit vaccine data to WHO by end December

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Russian maker of the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine is due to submit its latest data by the end of December, with manufacturing site inspections expected to follow in February, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday. Rogerio Gaspar, WHO regulation director, gave the new timelines for the vaccine made by the Gamaleya Institute at a WHO briefing for journalists in Geneva.
WORLD
Reuters

EU Commission authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission authorised on Monday the use of the Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union. "With five approved vaccines, the EU has a varied portfolio, based both on novel technologies, such as mRNA, and classic ones, like Novavax, which is protein-based," the head of the bloc's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Twitter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated - WHO

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. "There is now consistent evidence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

Laos has announced plans to partially re-open to foreign travellers in the new year, throwing a lifeline to the tourism industry after borders were sealed for more than 18 months to keep out Covid. Laos was receiving about 4.7 million foreign tourists each year before the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy