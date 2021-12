Back over the summer, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset decided to casually break the internet - when she announced she was dating her boss, Jason. (Yes, she did it just like J-Lo told the world she was back with Ben Affleck - posting the pictures as part of holiday 'photo dump'.) Chrishell and the owner of the Oppenheim Group have now been together quite a while, but they weren't official during the filming of the fourth season, much to the annoyance of some fans, who were expecting to see the series follow their relationship.

NFL ・ 18 DAYS AGO