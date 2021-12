Keep your earbuds as clean as possible with the AirSquares earbud cleaning putty. All you have to do is gently press your AirPods or other earbuds against the putty. Then, simply peel the putty away! You’ll find that you’ve removed dirt, earwax, gunk, and other random debris. Beyond just the aesthetics, AirSquares have a practical use, too. Removing earwax can restore sound quality in an instant, because obstructions like that can distort the sound waves that come from your earbuds. Use this putty to get better airflow and to sound quality. An ideal AirPod Pro accessory, they keep them shiny, new, and dust-free. Convenient, easy-to-use, and mess-free, AirSquares restore your tech devices to like-new quality. Furthermore, debris can block the sensors that pair your earbuds to your smartphone, so removing the blockage can improve the pairing speed.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO