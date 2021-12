AMC's stock is up over 1,000% so far in 2021. That's despite AMC's poor business prospects. AMC's business was in trouble even before the pandemic. AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE:AMC) has been one of the most prominent stocks in 2021. The company gained mass popularity from the part it played in an epic meme-stock trading frenzy that started early in the year. That was when a group of traders got together on social media message forums and encouraged each other to buy and hold shares of AMC stock to force a short-squeeze.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO