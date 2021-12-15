ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidate, SOL and AVAX Rally

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price is consolidating below the USD 48,500 resistance. Ethereum could rally if it clears USD 3,880, XRP is consolidating above USD 0.80. SOL gained 6%, and AVAX rallied over 15%. Bitcoin price is attempting a recovery wave above the USD 47,500 level. BTC even surpassed the USD 48,000...

Bullish Options Data Gives Hope to Ethereum, Bitcoin Investors

Large options trades that appear to be betting on a year-end rally for ethereum (ETH), and higher prices for bitcoin (BTC) in January, are getting the attention of some crypto traders. The bullish bets on BTC and ETH were seen on Deribit, the crypto derivatives exchange that accounts for the...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Near Crucial Juncture, Altcoins in Red

Bitcoin price is struggling to stay above USD 45,500. Ethereum could extend decline to USD 3,650, XRP trimmed gains and tested USD 0.85. The majority of altcoins are in red, while YFI rallied over 8% and traded above USD 35k. Bitcoin price struggled to clear the USD 48,500 resistance level...
Cardano
Price analysis 12/20: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, LUNA, AVAX, DOT, DOGE

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lose ground in December, a signal that traders may be locking in their gains before the end of the year. The lack of a Santa rally in the U.S. equity markets indicates that the risk-off sentiment prevails due to the uncertainty regarding the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant in several parts of the world.
7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022

7 Best Cryptos Likely To Make Investors Wealthy in the Year 2022. The future seems bright for crypto in 2022. ADA, WRX, LINK, SOL, CHZ, XLM, and XMR are the cryptos investors need to check out in 2022. Undoubtedly, cryptocurrencies witnessed significant growth this year. Digital assets are acquiring mainstream...
Bitcoin price news – live: BTC, Ethereum, Dogecoin prices drop slightly

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped slightly in value, its price changing from about $48,000 on Friday to below $47,000 on Monday.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ada) have also dropped in value slightly during the period with the overall crypto market down by about 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.Solana, Cardano and Polkadot are down by about 2 to 3 per cent in the last day. Meanwhile dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu have dropped in value by about 1 to 3 per cent after last week’s gains following Tesla’s announcement that it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before 2022

Ethereum's strengths practically make it a blue chip among cryptocurrencies. Good things are on the way with a major upgrade and new apps being built on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is still risky, but its prospects should outweigh the risks. There are several cryptocurrencies that I think could be winners...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark Is Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK), are trading lower amid overall market weakness as growing COVID concerns and omicron variant uncertainty weigh on market sentiment. CleanSpark shares were trading lower last week as investors weigh last Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook....
Bitcoin and Ethereum Trend Lower While XRP Gains Pace

Bitcoin price failed to surpass USD 48,500 and started a fresh decline. Ethereum is back below USD 4,000, XRP rallied above USD 0.90. LUNA and OHM are up 10% and 18%, respectively. Bitcoin price failed to gain strength above the USD 48,500 resistance level. BTC started a fresh decline and...
Will Clemente on Current Bitcoin On-Chain Situation

In this interview from The Best Business show with its host Anthony Pompliano and his brothers Joe and John, they talk to Bitcoin on-chain analyst Will Clemente who shares his latest insights into bitcoin on-chain activity. The segment aired on December 17, 2021.
Institutional Crypto Giant Adding Ethereum Rival Avalanche (AVAX) to Suite of Altcoin Offerings

A leading institutional provider of digital assets is adding Ethereum (ETH) competitor Avalanche (AVAX) to its arsenal of altcoins. In a new blog post, BitGo CEO Mike Belshe says that the firm can offer investors the security and efficiency they need to enter the world of digital assets – especially as the demand for high-speed decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, such as AVAX, rises.
The History of Bitcoin Core by Zender

In this video, Bitcoiner Zender gives a presentation about the history of Bitcoin Core. Filmed at the Understanding Bitcoin conference on October 15, 2021.
Bitcoin Hardware Wallets Explained

In this quick explainer, Bitcoin educator BTC Sessions explains what is a Bitcoin hardware wallet, why do you need one, and which one should you choose. The video premiered on December 13, 2021.
Secure Your Bitcoin, Secure Your Future - Jameson Lopp

In this episode of Coin Stories, Natalie Brunell talks to Jameson Lopp - a cypherpunk, software engineer, writer, and Bitcoin security expert who is also the co-founder and CTO of BTC security solutions provider Casa. They talk about Jameson's Bitcoin journey, Bitcoin's growth, Satoshi's identity, Bitcoin inheritance solutions, and much more.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Struggle, DOGE Jumps 20% In One Hour

Bitcoin price is facing resistance near USD 47,500. Ethereum must clear USD 3,880, XRP could revisit USD 0.750. DOGE rallied 20% in one hour and surpassed USD 0.20. Bitcoin price extended decline below the USD 48,500 and USD 47,000 levels. BTC even spiked below USD 46,000 and tested USD 45,800. It is currently (11:51 UTC) trading above USD 47,300 again, but the bears might remain active near the USD 48,500 level.
