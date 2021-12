It’s hard to find fault in the technology behind this app, which offers a real-time view of the universe. Stargazing is a wonderful experience but navigating the night sky for the first time can feel overwhelming. Luckily, apps like Star Chart have been created to help newcomers master the hobby. Say you’ve noticed a star shining brighter than most and want to know what it is? Or you’re wondering if you can find out what strange event you spotted in the sky the other day? Well, there's an app for that and that app is Star Chart.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO