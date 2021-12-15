ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Cook & Boardman makes third December acquisition in Texas-based security firm

By Andy Warfield
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the season of mergers and acquisitions, Cook...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Triad Business Journal

Publix to open second Winston-Salem store to anchor mixed-use development

Publix Super Markets is adding to its Triad presence with a second store in Winston-Salem. The Florida-based grocery store chain announced Friday that it plans to to build a store at the southwest corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive, where it will be the anchor tenant of the planned West Edge Shopping Center that is part of a mixed-use development. Publix said in a state an opening date has not been established.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Triad Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 10, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boardman, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Triad Business Journal

Startup university founder: Online education is key to global talent pipeline

Two years into launching, Nexford University is growing its enrollment and taking on a lofty goal: addressing global economic inequality. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Cook Boardman Group
Triad Business Journal

Announcing TBJ's 2022 class of 40 Under 40 honorees

Triad Business Journal is excited to announce the 2022 class of 40 Under 40 award winners. Honorees were selected from a competitive group of nominees, and represent a group of leaders who are making great contributions to our region all before the age of 40. Click through the slideshow below...
Triad Business Journal

What is Boom Supersonic? An introduction to the company considering locating at PTI (PHOTOS)

A company that plans to reintroduce supersonic trans-ocean commercial flight at twice the speed of sound is considering locating its first manufacturing plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Who is Boom Supersonic? Here's an introduction. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Triad Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.”
TECHNOLOGY
Triad Business Journal

Toyota's megasite battery plant puts Triad on the leading edge of automotive electrification (PHOTOS)

A weeks-long flurry of activity culminates as the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite finally lands its transformative manufacturer. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
GREENSBORO, NC
Triad Business Journal

Brewery with designs on regional footprint will open 28,000 SF Triad location

Former Natty Greene's will be the second location for Steel Hands Brewing, which. is located in Cayce, South Carolina. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
CAYCE, SC
Triad Business Journal

Slipping revenues, expiring leases, concessions among challenges for Triad retail properties

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RETAIL
Triad Business Journal

Triad Business Journal

Winston-salem, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad

Comments / 0

Community Policy