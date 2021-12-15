Vedanta Aluminium unveils Sustainable Development Report for FY21
3 days ago
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Titled 'Nature, Nurture, Future', the report captures Environmental, SocialGovernance (ESG) sustainability highlights of FY 2020-21, such as:21% reduction in GHG emission intensity over FY 2011-12 baseline93% of mined out area rehabilitated for biodiversity management16.5 billion litres of water recycled for reuse in plant operationsDeep community...
GUANGZHOU, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles will be in operation during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. Late last month, the China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) launched a 20,000-tonnes-per-year green hydrogen plant in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): PATH India announced the winners of the PHC Tech Challenge today. The inaugural PHC Tech Challenge was launched in March 2021 in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platform, Social Alpha, Swasth, ACT, Stanford Byers Centre for Biodesign, and The Stanford Centre for Innovation in Global Health.
By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas has allowed India's largest syringes and needles manufacturing company, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Limited (HMD) to restart its production that had been shut down as a part of a pollution-control drive in NCR region.
Not that long ago, few U.S. developers were thinking about incorporating sustainable features into their warehouse projects. Today, however, new warehouses are often either being built to meet the sustainable standards of recognized green rating systems like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) or are “sustainability-ready,” with the structural integrity to support the addition of sustainable features, like solar panels on rooftops.
New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, extends invitation to aluminium producers at the Enterprise Odisha 2021 event for partnering in its Aluminium Park project which will come up at Jharsuguda, Odisha. With an aspiration to 'Make in India...
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday inaugurated the 21st edition of the GeoSmart India conference in Hyderabad and said that the adoption of geospatial technologies in different areas is key for sustainable development. During the conference, Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan said, "I appreciate and...
In this era, the most important part for the generation is to realize the impact of the economy. It leads to an economy where everyday work, innovation, entrepreneurship as well as technology could lead you to a much better world. For anyone to achieve this, a global system shift is required that can keep the valuable components of the old market as well as embrace the new economic models. There is a basic requirement to shift the whole impact of the economy which is a very common language for both the impact and also integration. Now here is a list of some of the best places in Europe where you can study sustainable development.
Alfa Laval has signed a global collaboration agreement with Microsoft to develop a suite of innovative digital tools for facilitating service and maintenance of Alfa Laval plate heat exchangers. By using data intelligence and AI, the services will enable customers to assess the need for service through digital interaction Alfa Laval.
Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.At full-size, the 1,000...
The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
During routine maintenance, Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) ("EDF") found pipe defects on the safety injection systems for two nuclear facilities; both are shut down awaiting repair. Two additional reactors, using the same technology, will be shut down briefly later this month for inspection. As a result of the outages, EDF...
The confusing world of competing sustainability reporting frameworks and standards is soon to become a little simpler. Find out how in this new report from S&P Global, which covers:. Updates on the creation of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) How ISSB fits in with reporting and ESG disclosure frameworks.
A safe reactor is a seaworthy reactor. Or at least, it should be. China claims its floating nuclear reactors, which will power off-shore oil rigs, can withstand “once-in-10,000-year” storms, according to an initial report from The South China Morning Post. That means hurricane-force winds, and more. To test its resilience, marine engineers subjected a model of the newly designed 60-megawatt reactors to strong winds and dangerously powerful undercurrents.
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has sent a clear signal to step up efforts in guiding capital to develop in a stable and orderly manner in a recent tone-setting economic meeting. China announced it would set up "traffic lights" to give full play to the positive role of capital...
Corruption spreads through societies and erodes people’s trust in leaders and institutions, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told an anti-corruption conference on Monday, stressing that “greed over need, harms us all”. In a video message to the Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption...
The integrated nature of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) presents a challenge to implementing the 2030 Agenda. Analytical methods to support decision-makers are often developed without explicitly incorporating decision-makers' views and experience. Here, we investigate whether existing methods are fit-for-purpose in supporting decision-makers at national and subnational levels. We identify prominent methods for SDG interaction analysis, which we then evaluate by engaging directly (via a survey and interviews) with method developers and decision-makers in Sweden. We find that decision-makers prioritize methods that are simple and flexible to apply and able to provide directly actionable and understandable results. They are less concerned with the accuracy, precision, completeness or quantitative nature of the knowledge. Prominent categories of methods include self-assessment, expert judgement, literature-based, statistical analyses and modelling. Interviewed decision-makers consider these methods in line with the features prioritized in the survey but highlight low performance on features they value highly, such as the extent to which results are actionable and overall ease of use. Methods developers have limited awareness of decision-makers' priorities and requirements, so hindering methodological advancement. They should focus on the practical value of applications to support decision-makers, resource-constrained organizations and those seeking to evaluate multiple cases.
On top of an ongoing natural gas crunch, Europe faces the winter season with reduced nuclear output in France, exacerbating the energy crisis and leaving large parts of the continent praying for a milder winter. France's EDF stopped on Thursday two nuclear power plants after finding a fault at one...
