Public Health

Announcing the winners of the PHC Tech Challenge - A global hunt for innovations to address primary health care challenges in India

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): PATH India announced the winners of the PHC Tech Challenge today. The inaugural PHC Tech Challenge was launched in March 2021 in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platform, Social Alpha, Swasth,...

#Innovation#Primary Health Care#Ani Newsvoir#The Government Of India#Social Alpha#Stanford Byers Centre#Medtech#Technologyinnovations
