Sealed Pneumatic Vacuum Conveying System Safeguards Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients from Contamination
Volkmann PPC Vacuum Conveyors Eliminate Manual Handling of API's. Bristol, PA: The PPC pneumatic vacuum conveying system from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) automatically transfers active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and/or highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) within a sealed, enclosed system...news.thomasnet.com
