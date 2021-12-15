ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sealed Pneumatic Vacuum Conveying System Safeguards Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients from Contamination

By Volkmann, Inc.
 6 days ago

Volkmann PPC Vacuum Conveyors Eliminate Manual Handling of API's. Bristol, PA: The PPC pneumatic vacuum conveying system from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) automatically transfers active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and/or highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) within a sealed, enclosed system...

ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tablet Conveying System Protects Solid Dosage Forms from Damage, Contamination

Volkmann Pneumatic Vacuum Conveyor Transfers Pills from Press. Bristol, PA: The PPC pneumatic vacuum conveying system from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) automatically captures tablets at the tablet press discharge and transfers them directly to the bottle filling line or to storage. Establishing a sealed, enclosed system, the vacuum conveyor gently transfers the sensitive tablets without human contact or exposure to the plant environment to prevent chipping, scratching, breakage, and contamination, while also keeping any dust safely inside the conveying system. Tablets retain their size, shape, weight, purity, and appearance and the reject rate downstream is reduced.
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

3D Printing Equipment Manufacturer Adds Metal Powder Conveying and Recovery System to Test Lab

Volkmann PowTReX Automatically Transfers, Recovers Unused Metal for Reuse. Bristol, PA: 3D printing equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com), has added its PowTReX system for the safe transfer, recovery, and reuse of metal powders to its on-site test laboratory. Fully operating and in full size, the PowTReX metal powder transfer system was installed to permit material formulation testing and verify system performance in operating conditions that closely simulate an actual additive manufacturing environment. Approximately five cubic feet of each non-hazardous metal powder may be provided when scheduling a test to ensure the testing is accurate and the results are actionable.
ENGINEERING
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

High-Containment Dust Collection System Earns ATEX Certification for Explosive Environments

Volkmann VSHC Proven Safe for Dust Cleanup in Hazardous Zones. Bristol, PA: The VSHC dust collection system from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com), is ATEXcertified as explosion-proof for providing a high level of protection in areas where an explosive atmosphere in the form of a combustible dust cloud is continuously present during normal operation. Devised for the quick cleanup of nuisance dust and spillage at hoppers, bag stations, tablet presses, and other equipment before it can trigger an explosion, the dust collector features the company's patented vacuum pump technology that automatically captures fine particulates and whisks them away for reuse or disposal without risk of ignition.
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Process Equipment Manufacturer Appoints Sales Engineer

Volkmann Names Rick Gaffney to Help Meet Conveying Systems Demand. Bristol, PA: Process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) has named Rick Gaffney sales engineer. Gaffney brings 20 years of technical sales experience in the electrical industry to the position with an extensive track record serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, metalworking and material handling industries that comprise a majority of the company's customer base. “We're committed to maintaining a high level of personal service and technical expertise even as demand for Volkmann intensifies,” says David Nichols, vice president of sales and marketing, on expanding the sales team. “Rick has already proven his technical sales abilities working with many of the premier Fortune 500 manufacturers and has quickly become an important part of our team.”
BUSINESS
High-Performance UV & Antioxidant Chemical Additive Blends Now Available for Companies Facing the Current Supply Shortage

Chemical additives aid the manufacturing process by reducing production costs and assuring that the output meets performance requirements. Therefore, even in good times, there is a consistently significant demand for additives. Due to the current shortage of materials, most manufacturers are hard-pressed to find enough additives. They need alternative options,...
INDUSTRY
baltimorenews.net

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global pharmaceutical processing seals market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Panduit Mobile Printers Provide High Print Quality, Speed, Capabilities and Label Selection

Minimize time required for labeling by up to 75 percent. Offers durability and legibility for optimum identification and are sustainable in harsh and industrial environments. Suitable for the industrial, construction and network infrastructure markets. Original Press Release:. Panduit Mobile Printers Available at TTI. Fort Worth, Texas – December 14, 2021...
ELECTRONICS
