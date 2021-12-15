13 On Your Side Forecast: Near Record Warmth, Windy

Tonight: Overcast and cool. Lows near 45. Tomorrow: Cooler and partly cloudy. Highs near 52. Temperatures cool down overnight with mid 40s. A low pressure in the Gulf brings rain chances on Monday. It will be scattered showers. These showers are likely later in the evening. Temperatures stay cool and normal for December for most of the week. Highs are in the mid 60s. Our set up for most of the week is winds from the North. That keeps temperatures cooler with clear skies. For the holidays it’s going to be warmer with mid 70s. Winds start to come from the South.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO