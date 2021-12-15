Tablet Conveying System Protects Solid Dosage Forms from Damage, Contamination

Prolong the lifespan of your tablet with the Alto iPad Folio Leather Case. Crafted with a microfiber lining and a combination of full-grain leather and suede leather, it protects your iPad Air 10.9″ or Pro 11″ against knocks and drops. Moreover, the iPad Folio Leather Case supports auto sleep/wake functions, and there’s even a strap for your Apple Pencil. So you can safely transport your Pencil at the same time and never lose it again. Furthermore, this iPad accessory consists of a page design to protect all edges of your tablet during use and storage. Best of all, you can pop it up in 2 different viewing angles for both writing and watching videos. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors—Cement Gray, Caramel Brown, Ravel Black—enabling you to choose a shade that you love.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO