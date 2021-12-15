ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tablet Conveying System Protects Solid Dosage Forms from Damage, Contamination

By Volkmann, Inc.
 6 days ago

Volkmann Pneumatic Vacuum Conveyor Transfers Pills from Press. Bristol, PA: The PPC pneumatic vacuum conveying system from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) automatically captures tablets at the tablet press discharge and transfers them directly to the bottle filling line or to...

ThomasNet Industrial News Room

3D Printing Equipment Manufacturer Adds Metal Powder Conveying and Recovery System to Test Lab

Volkmann PowTReX Automatically Transfers, Recovers Unused Metal for Reuse. Bristol, PA: 3D printing equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com), has added its PowTReX system for the safe transfer, recovery, and reuse of metal powders to its on-site test laboratory. Fully operating and in full size, the PowTReX metal powder transfer system was installed to permit material formulation testing and verify system performance in operating conditions that closely simulate an actual additive manufacturing environment. Approximately five cubic feet of each non-hazardous metal powder may be provided when scheduling a test to ensure the testing is accurate and the results are actionable.
ENGINEERING
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Sealed Pneumatic Vacuum Conveying System Safeguards Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients from Contamination

Volkmann PPC Vacuum Conveyors Eliminate Manual Handling of API's. Bristol, PA: The PPC pneumatic vacuum conveying system from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) automatically transfers active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and/or highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI) within a sealed, enclosed system to prevent contamination, promote product purity, and support finished drug product efficacy. Featuring a proprietary design with minimal connections and a polished interior, the pharmaceutical vacuum conveyor safeguards the powders from exposure to the plant environment while also preventing potentially harmful, hazardous dust and fumes from escaping into the workplace.
ECONOMY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New PowerBox 1 With Integrated LEDs To Locate Stored Tools, Batteries and Cords

Uses strong magnets to mount to metal job boxes or metal workbenches. Power and protect your devices from electrical spikes with four surge-protected 120V AC outlets. Built-in LED indicators actively monitor surge protection and grounded status of input power. Original Press Release:. Klein Tools® Launches PowerBox for Magnetically Mountable Power...
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Process Equipment Manufacturer Appoints Sales Engineer

Volkmann Names Rick Gaffney to Help Meet Conveying Systems Demand. Bristol, PA: Process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com) has named Rick Gaffney sales engineer. Gaffney brings 20 years of technical sales experience in the electrical industry to the position with an extensive track record serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, metalworking and material handling industries that comprise a majority of the company's customer base. “We're committed to maintaining a high level of personal service and technical expertise even as demand for Volkmann intensifies,” says David Nichols, vice president of sales and marketing, on expanding the sales team. “Rick has already proven his technical sales abilities working with many of the premier Fortune 500 manufacturers and has quickly become an important part of our team.”
BUSINESS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New SM-5 CEMS Hg Analyzer Provides Measurement of Very Low Concentrations of Mercury in Flue Gas Emissions

Offers dynamic switching between ranges ensuring reliable measurement of emission peaks. Operates without a calibrator and reduces maintenance time. Certified ranges are 0-30 / 0-45 / 0-100 / 0-1000 µg/m3. Original Press Release:. ENVEA Launches The SM-5, Its New Mercury Analyzer. ENVEA, with more than 25 years of experience...
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Panduit Mobile Printers Provide High Print Quality, Speed, Capabilities and Label Selection

Minimize time required for labeling by up to 75 percent. Offers durability and legibility for optimum identification and are sustainable in harsh and industrial environments. Suitable for the industrial, construction and network infrastructure markets. Original Press Release:. Panduit Mobile Printers Available at TTI. Fort Worth, Texas – December 14, 2021...
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New VCNL36826S For Hand-Held Equipment Where Miniature Size Is Critical

Incorporates photodiodes, amplifiers and analog-to-digital converting circuits into a single chip by the CMOS process. PS-programmable interrupt feature offers the utilization of resource and power saving on the microcontroller. Compact SMD products for medical, light industrial and specialty sensing applications. Original Press Release:. Vishay Proximity Sensor with VCSEL Emitter Available...
ELECTRONICS
