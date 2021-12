Phillipsburg is tied for the lead after the first day at the King of the Mountain wrestling tournament at Central Mountain High School in Mill Hall, Pa. Heading into Saturday’s quarterfinals, the Stateliners and State College are tied with 75 points. Council Rock South is third at 68.5, Chestnut Ridge fourth at 66, the hosts fifth at 65 and Mifflin County and Williamsport tied for sixth at 63.5.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO