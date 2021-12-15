ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Year Brings a New Surge in Housing Prices

By Conor Sen
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a discouraging development for renters who gave up on buying a house earlier this year because of dwindling inventory and rising prices, thinking they’d wait until things cooled off: The housing market is surging again. But why is it upshifting during what should be the slowest time of the...

MarketWatch

These 10 ‘hidden gem’ housing markets are poised for major growth in 2022, Realtors predict

Next year may not see the runaway home-price growth of 2021, but certain markets are set to see prices rise considerably in the new year. The National Association of Realtors conducted a survey of more than 20 economic and housing experts to gauge their expectations of home-price growth, inflation and interest-rate movements in the year ahead. The group predicted that median home prices will rise by 5.7% in 2022, compared with a 4% rate of inflation overall.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Nancy Knows Homes – All Things Real Estate: Housing market trends for 2022

Where is the housing market going next year? Fundamental data all points to a continuation in the rise of housing prices in 2022. The pandemic has left an indelible mark on our home buying mentality as well. As many make a permanent shift to working from home, there will be a continued emphasis on a great home office setup, and home entertainment (both indoors and out). High speed internet access also is a MUST have, and some older neighborhoods may not have the best option. Home builders are starting to incorporate all these factors into their floor plans. When you think about it, the new normal is also being able to live anywhere you want, and this opens up many possibilities that were not a consideration in the past.
rismedia.com

Mortgage Rates Inch Up Following Fed Policy Changes

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.12% for the week ending Dec. 16, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey®. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.12% with an average 0.6 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.10%. Last year, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.67%.
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando home prices keep going up; higher interest rates might not stop it

The housing market is still white-hot in Orlando, with inventory declining and home prices setting yet another record this year, and not even rising interest rates will slow it down much, one expert said. In November, the median home price in metro Orlando hit $330,000, up $5,000 from October and the latest in a series of record-high prices set in a year of nearly uninterrupted increases, ...
ORLANDO, FL
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio’s recent surge in home prices tapers off in new report

Good news for homebuyers in the San Antonio area: The median sale price of a home inched up just slightly from October to November. The region’s median sale price for a home rose to $307,200 in November from $305,400 the previous month, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors. That’s an increase of less than 1 percent. From September to October, the median home price jumped 2.4 percent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

US home construction jumps 11.8% in November

New home construction in the U.S. jumped 11.8% in November with strong demand boosting builder confidence.The double-digit percentage increase last month left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, an 8.3% increase from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. October's home construction number was revised downward slightly to 1.5 million units from 1.52 million units.Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, rose 3.6% in November to 1.71 million units and is 0.9% above the rate in November of 2020.Construction activity by region saw the biggest jump in the Northeast which rose 27.5%, followed by the South's 18.4% gain. Building in the West rose 5.1%, while activity in the Midwest declined 7.3%.
REAL ESTATE
Autoblog

Average new-car transaction prices are up 13% this year

New cars populate the front row and obscure the street-level view of an otherwise empty new-car lot at Toyota of Orange in Orange, Calif., in November. (Getty Images) In today's installment of the U.S. inflation story — and how new and used vehicle prices are major factors driving it — we hear from the folks at vehicle valuator Kelley Blue Book, who note that new car prices had another modest increase in November to keep them in record territory. KBB reports that average new-car transaction prices are up more than 13% from November 2020.
BUSINESS
cobizmag.com

Surprising new data on America’s house-price-to-income ratio crisis

Colorado has enjoyed one of the hottest real estate markets in the U.S. over the past half decade, and that boom has only intensified in 2021. In fact, home values have averaged a staggering 20% appreciation across the state over the past 12 months. To put that into perspective, home values have averaged 3.9% appreciation annually since 2000.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
BUSINESS

