High-Containment Dust Collection System Earns ATEX Certification for Explosive Environments

Making a positive difference typically means acting on something, not just discussing it. That’s exactly what happened last week at Osceola High School when Underground Refuse Systems and the City of Kissimmee came together to donate two underground waste containers to the students at Osceola High School’s Recycling Club, part of the ROTC program, under the leadership of Lt. Colonel David Latour. Each container holds 4 & 5-cubic yards of waste and is valued at about $7,000 each. The official presentation had several local dignitaries on hand celebrating this donation to the students of OHS as they prepare for the future of waste collection at OHS.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO