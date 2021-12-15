ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-Containment Dust Collection System Earns ATEX Certification for Explosive Environments

By Volkmann, Inc.
 6 days ago

Volkmann VSHC Proven Safe for Dust Cleanup in Hazardous Zones. Bristol, PA: The VSHC dust collection system from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA, Bristol, PA (https://www.volkmannusa.com), is ATEXcertified as explosion-proof for providing a high level of protection in areas where an...

