Alondes Williams Dominates VMI In Win

Kenai 6 @ Springfield 0 – Tommy Aitken stopped all 24 shots that came his way for his first shutout of the season as the Brown Bears blanked the Jr. Blues in Springfield on Thursday, 6-0. The Brown Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st period with a pair of goals from Cole Dubicki, who ended up having four points on the night. The lead swelled to 4-0 in the 2nd period as Kevin Marx Noren scored two power play goals. In the 3rd period, a goal from Gramm McCormack made it 5-0, and then Marx Noren would complete his hat-trick late in the game with yet another power play goal. Ethan Robertson took the loss in goal for Springfield, allowing four goals on 16 shots. Aksel Reid then came in to allow two goals on nine shots.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO