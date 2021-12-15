ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Today in history: Dec. 15

Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2011, the flag used by U.S. forces in Iraq was...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Ridge Muse

America’s lockstep march towards civil war

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war. Say...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baghdad#On This Day In History#Americans#Iraqis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Civilian deaths mounted as secret U.S. unit pounded Islamic State group

A single top-secret American strike cell launched tens of thousands of bombs and missiles against the Islamic State group in Syria, but in the process of hammering a vicious enemy, the shadowy force sidestepped safeguards and repeatedly killed civilians, according to multiple current and former military and intelligence officials. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
CNBC

Biden picks Caroline Kennedy and Michelle Kwan to be ambassadors

President Joe Biden will nominate Caroline Kennedy, a former ambassador to Japan, to be the U.S. envoy to Australia, the White House announced Wednesday. Biden also intends to nominate Michelle Kwan, a world-famous Olympic figure skater and former Biden campaign aide, to represent the United States in the Central American nation of Belize.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chicago Tribune

Ambassador Rahm Emanuel: Senate confirms former Chicago mayor as U.S. envoy to Japan.

The U.S. Senate voted early Saturday morning to confirm former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan, officially opening yet another act in a three-decade political career that has run through two White Houses, Capitol Hill, Chicago City Hall and, now, the American embassy in Tokyo. The Senate voted 48-to-21 to confirm Emanuel, with the longtime political operator receiving support ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy