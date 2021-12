Production of renin and aldosterone, two hormones produced by the kidneys play an important role in the regulation of blood pressure. Blood pressure is controlled to some extent by the kidneys which produce renin and aldosterone, a hormone that helps control water and salt balance. When blood flow through your kidneys slows down, these two substances are released into your bloodstream. In turn, they direct your body to hold on to water and salt (also known as electrolytes) thus raising blood pressure.

