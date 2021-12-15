Henry Hub rallies after two straight losses

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the sixth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 2.9 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.30 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 11.1 cents from a month ago …
