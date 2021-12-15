ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Hub rallies after two straight losses

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US price for natural gas remains far below October highs. The January gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub went higher in early trading on December 15, after two days of consecutive losses. The...

naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub bucks broader market trends in move upward

The US National Weather Service expects “abnormally mild temperatures” for parts of the country. The US benchmark gas price defied broader market trends and forecasts of mild weather to tick up early in the December 20 session. The January gas contract at the US Henry Hub was up...
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub marching back toward $4/mn Btu

The US benchmark for the price of natural gas has nevertheless been in something of a holding pattern for the last week. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was moving closer to the $4/mn Btu mark early in the December 16 trading session amid forecasts of inclement weather for parts of the continental US.
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub moves further away from $4/mn Btu

Abnormally warm temperatures are expected for the central US states. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was in negative territory early in the December 14 session, extending the sell off from the previous trading day. The January gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub was down...
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub rises, but stays below $4/mn Btu

A US federal economic advisor said he expected prices to moderate over the coming months. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was trading higher early in the December 10 session on forecasts of inclement weather for parts of the continental US. The January gas delivery contract at...
investing.com

Oil Steadies After Two-Day Rally as Report Signals Cushing Gain

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day rally as an industry report pointed to the biggest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles at Cushing since February. Futures in New York traded near $72 a barrel. The American Petroleum reported inventories at the key storage hub rose by 2.4 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. That would be a fourth weekly gain and the largest increase since the week ended Feb. 19 if confirmed by government data due later on Wednesday.
naturalgasworld.com

US LNG exports lower than previous week

Total exports of gas in liquid form dropped by 15bn ft3 compared to the week ending December 8. A US federal report on natural gas published December 16 showed total exports of gas in liquid form declined some 15bn ft3 from the previous week. The US Energy Information Administration reported...
CBS Minnesota

‘Lucky To Be Alive’: 9 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking Minnesota’s 1st December Tornadoes

This is an update to a story originally published on Dec. 16, 2021. Since then, more tornadoes have been confirmed. HARTLAND, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornadoes in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power. The National Weather Service Twin Cities confirmed three tornadoes and its LaCrosse office confirmed six for a total of nine recorded in Minnesota. The NWS calls it the “Historic Storm of December 15-16, 2021.” The most powerful tornado of the night struck in the Hartland area. It was an EF-2, with winds up to 115 mph. A Sumner tornado in northwest Fillmore...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What is a derecho?

Multiple tornadoes and thunderstorms that struck the Great Plains and upper Midwest on Dec. 15 were the result of a rare event called a derecho, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. It was the first on record in December in the United States WHAT IS A DERECHO?A derecho is often described as an inland hurricane.According to the National Weather Service the term comes from the Spanish word “derechos” to mean “direct” or “straight ahead" and was first used in 1888 by a chemist and professor of physical sciences.The storm has no eye and its powerful...
naturalgasworld.com

Norwegian gas output beats forecast in Nov

Production is likely to dip next month, due to an unplanned outage at Troll, Norway's largest gas field. Norwegian natural gas production averaged 337.9mn m3/day in November, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported on December 21, beating the agency's forecast by 2.2%. Output was down 0.1% month on month but...
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the sixth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 2.9 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.30 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 11.1 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago" The post Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago appeared first on Nottingham MD.
weatherboy.com

Tropical Cyclone Could Be Forming Near Florida

A tropical cyclone could be forming soon near the Florida Gulf coast; while the Atlantic Hurricane Season ended on November 30, it is possible to have tropical cyclones in the off-season in December. Two key global computer forecast models, the American GFS and European ECMWF, suggest an area of low...
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
