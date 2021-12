JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Willy is a 2-year-old, black American Staffordshire mix who came in as a stray. He walks nicely on the leash and knows some basic commands. Willy is timid, nervous and somewhat untrusting at first. A knowledgeable dog owner could show him the world is a better place than where he has been.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO