Ten years of Danganronpa, eight of which I’ve been an avid fan. The original game came out in the west when I was in high school, and now I pay rent. Time flies, and I think one of the things I’ve always appreciated about these games is that they feel perpetually in the past. Danganronpa, to me, represents a simpler time. The series coming to a conclusive end in 2017 with Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony certainly helps. Series creator Kazutaka Kodaka made it very clear with Danganronpa V3’s divisive (and brilliant, actually) ending that there were no plans to continue the series. Spike Chunsoft has spent nearly five years respecting that wish, with the series remaining mostly dormant since Danganronpa V3’s release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO