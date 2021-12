The Administration supports House passage of H.R. 5314, the Protecting Our Democracy Act. In the last several years, our democracy has experienced sustained attacks, even before an armed mob sought to overturn the will of the people in a duly certified election and a wave of voter suppression laws swept state legislatures. Our constitutional structure is designed to preserve democracy and prevent authoritarianism. That promise is imperiled when a President places himself above the law, disregards the separation of powers, retaliates against legitimate whistleblowers, allows corruption to take hold, or enables foreign interference in our elections.

