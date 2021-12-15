HiditionGaming T-1 immersive eSports earset offers high-end sound & an adjustable-fit mic

Combine a notebook, book library, and tablet in one with the Kobo Elipsa Pack eReader. It includes the Kobo Stylus, enabling you to make notes in eBooks and PDFs. Best of all, the Stylus lets you write directly on the page, similar to a pen on paper. It even reacts to how much pressure you apply, so you can adjust your writing stroke. Moreover, the Elipsa Pack eReader boasts 32 GB of storage to carry thousands of books. And the 10.3-inch touch screen is glare-free and features Carta 1200 E Ink technology for faster page turns, deeper contracts, and a quick-loading display. This screen also includes ComfortLight—a feature where you can adjust the brightness to read at night. Or switch to Dark mode for white text on black. Finally, this package also includes the SleepCover to protect your device on the go and in use.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO