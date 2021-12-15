HiditionGaming T-1 immersive eSports earset offers high-end sound & an adjustable-fit mic

Go for the Polymega Base Unit + Wireless Controller modular gaming setup for a modular gaming experience. And play CD-ROM games. It comes with all the components you need to start, including the base unit, optical disc drive, and wireless controller. What’s more, the optical disk drive is suitable for CD-ROM games like PlayStation, Sega Saturn, Sega CD, Neo Geo CD, TurboGrafx-CD. Simply press the button to release the Dust Cover and switch it with compatible Polymega Element Modules for even wider compatibility with cartridge games. These include Sega Genesis, 32X, NES, SNES, and others. Moreover, you play your games with premium RGB. Furthermore, you’ll enjoy composite video filters, improved load times, and can save your states. Get ready to enjoy classic games like never before with this Base Unit + Wireless Controller by Polymega.
