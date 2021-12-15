ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HiditionGaming T-1 immersive eSports earset offers high-end sound & an adjustable-fit mic

By Genevieve Healey
 3 days ago
Enjoy high-quality gaming sound when wearing the HiditionGaming T-1 immersive eSports earset. Designed with an adjustable-fit boom microphone, it has adjustable wires that tightly seal to your body. It’s the one...

ELECTRONICS
