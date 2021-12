Last Thursday, driving home from Liverpool Lime Street station, we pulled the car sharply to the side of the road to avoid an ambulance, sirens at full blare. A few minutes later, we did the same when the ambulance was followed by a police car, red-and-blue lights outstripping the Christmas glow in the city centre. Unbeknown to us, we’d just driven past the place where Ava White was lying on the ground, fighting for her life. Her alleged attacker is 14. She was 12.Some 14 years ago, it was schoolboy Rhys Jones who lay dead after an innocent evening: in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO