ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Real Madrid players Modric and Marcelo positive for virus

Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish...

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Virus-hit Real Madrid held 0-0 at home by Cádiz

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Coronavirus-hit Real Madrid has been held 0-0 at home by Cádiz in the Spanish league to end a 10-game winning streak for Madrid across all competitions. The stalemate leaves Madrid six points clear at the top of the league. It came a day after second-place Sevilla cut into Madrid’s lead by beating defending champion Atlético Madrid 2-1. Carlo Ancelotti was without Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

Barcelona to play Real Madrid in Women's Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion Barcelona was drawn Monday to play Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League. Barcelona advanced from the competition’s first-ever group stage with a perfect six wins and will play at Madrid in the first leg. The Madrid women’s team, playing in the Champions League for the first time, was formally launched last year.
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Ap#Spanish#Atletico Madrid 2 0#Athletic Bilbao
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: EPL down to 2 games; Sevilla hosts Atlético

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Thanks to the virus, the Premier League fixture list has been slashed from six games to two. Postponed to dates yet to be determined are Manchester United-Brighton, Southampton-Brentford, Watford-Crystal Palace and West Ham-Norwich. Still on are Aston Villa-Burnley then Leeds-Arsenal. The league is holding a crisis meeting with all of the top-flight managers on Monday, and Villa boss Steven Gerrard will stress the welfare of virus-free players. The knock-on effect of losing virus-hit players is added game time for others and increased risk of injuries at a congested point in the schedule. Villa, with six players out, faces a Burnley side fresher after its midweek match against Watford was postponed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in a disciplinary decision, is left out for a third straight league match. Questions about his future at the club are deflected by manager Mikel Arteta. He is not available for this match, is all Arteta offers. Without Aubameyang, the Gunners beat Southampton and West Ham to move back into the top four. They go to a Leeds side depleted of eight players, mostly injured. Although Germany defender Robin Koch could make his first Leeds appearance since a pelvic injury in the first round. Some defense will be welcome after Leeds was routed 7-0 by Manchester City midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Lewandowski sets Bundesliga record with 43rd goal in 2021

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski took another old record from Bayern Munich great Gerd Müller on Friday. The Poland star scored his 43rd Bundesliga goal of the year to cap a 4-0 win for Bayern over Wolfsburg and eclipse the previous best mark for goals in a calendar year set in 1972 by “Der Bomber.”
SOCCER
Miami Herald

Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
SOCCER
The Independent

Marco Richter bags brace as Hertha Berlin claim shock win over Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Hertha Berlin to slip nine points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich heading into the winter break.Julian Brandt had given the visitors a 31st-minute lead at the Olympiastadion, but Ishak Belfodil had equalised early in the second half.Dortmund, missing England midfielder Jude Bellingham through suspension, then were left stunned when Marco Richter struck twice.Although Steffen Tigges headed in with seven minutes left, there was no grandstand finale as Tayfun Korkut’s side held out to move up to 11th.Jesper Lindstrom’s first-half goal proved enough to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-0 win over derby rivals...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Napoli leapfrogs Milan into 2nd place in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Napoli leapfrogged AC Milan into second place in Serie A after beating its title rival 1-0 in a mediocre match at San Siro on Sunday. Eljif Elmas scored an early goal and Milan had a late equalizer controversially ruled out for offside. Napoli moved above Milan...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy