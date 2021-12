AAA reports more than 109 Million Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles between December 23 and January 2. Holiday air travel is expected to be nearly triple last year, despite a 5% increase in air fare. Hotel costs will be up about 36%, and car rentals will cost 20% more. AAA of Michigan Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland told Michigan News Network 3.3 million of us in Michigan will be traveling, and more of us will do so on the roads.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO