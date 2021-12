It took three tries, but No. 2 Duke finally found an opponent for Saturday, as the Blue Devils are now set to take on Elon at 4 p.m. Saturday in the team's last regular season nonconference game of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season on the bench. The game with Elon came about only after meetings with previously scheduled opponents Loyola (Maryland) and Cleveland State were canceled because of COVID-19 cases in those program.

