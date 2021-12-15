Upscale restaurant Para nears opening in South End

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One restaurant in Urbana has shut its doors, at least for now. The Red Herring has been around since 1967. It’s on U of I’s campus, near the corner of Oregon and Matthews. The vegetarian restaurant posted on Facebook saying financial losses from the pandemic will force them to stay closed […]
We have watched Bozeman grow rapidly in the last couple of years, especially in the downtown area. Lots of new housing developments, businesses, and hotels have popped up throughout the city and some people are more excited about it than others. Belgrade is getting a much-needed hotel and not only...
French food is coming your way.Monika Grabkowska/Unsplash. History and French Cuisine come together in a brand new restaurant right in the heart of Phoenix. There is always movement when it comes to the restaurant industry here in The Valley, but it isn’t every day a French restaurant decides to set up shop. This is exactly what Sottise is doing.
Chef Ling Qi Wu, the chef behind Clarksville Chinese restaurant Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum and modern Asian restaurant Qi downtown, is opening a third restaurant, in South Austin, as spotted by an Eater tipster. Ling Wu Asian Restaurant will open at 7415 Southwest Parkway in the Lantana Place complex, sometime in summer or fall of 2022.
There's nothing like gathering with friends at a neighborhood bar & grill to grab a drink or enjoy a delicious burger. There is a lot of excitement around the new location of MJ's Restaurant Bar & Grill's arrival in Long Branch, NJ. This is their eighth location in New Jersey. This is also a welcomed addition to the area, filling the void and taking place of the Sitting Duck Restaurant which closed earlier this year.
Alchemy Restaurant & Bar at C3 Lab — a plant-based Charlotte restaurant that focuses on locally sourcing ingredients — has unveiled a new winter menu. Chef Ken Aponte has reimagined some familiar dishes to create vegan versions of pot pie and scallops with creative twists, ensuring the menu features something for all dietary needs and preferences. (Don’t worry meat eaters, there are options for you, too.)
To keep tabs on every New York restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past thirty (or so). Bon appétit.
A waffle, coffee and cocktail bar will open in downtown Grand Rapids next week. Owner Spencer Raymond will open the restaurant Social Misfits, at 43 W. Fulton St. in the Flat Iron Building that houses the Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown, at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. The...
Millie’s Kitchen, best known for its coffee cake and classic breakfast entrees, has quietly closed after 46 years in Lafayette. Customers first learned of the closure earlier this week by a note posted over Millie’s Kitchen storefront, according to the Bay Area News Group. In the brief memo, owner Eva Clement shared that the closure comes as she seeks to retire from the business.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new business is coming to the highly anticipated, mixed-used development slated to open in downtown Columbus. The Cotton Companies announced that Cleaver and Cork, an upscale butcher and artisan market, has signed its first lease at Highside Market. Cleaver & Cork will occupy an 1,800...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new pizza restaurant opened Friday on US 41 in Terre Haute. Mod Pizza is located at 3580 South US Highway 41. The restaurant serves artisan-style pizza and salads and those involved with the restaurant said they also work to give back to the community.
Happy are the people who find what they like to do and are good at it. One such is Dale Summitt, the owner with his son, Zach, of the Old South Restaurant, a historic diner at 1330 E. Main St. in Russellville. The Summitts bought Old South, opened in 1947...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The anime-themed ramen restaurant Soupa Saiyan is planning a soft opening for its third location, Soupa Saiyan 3, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to a social media post. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. Soupa Saiyan 3 is opening up at 11325 University...
A sophisticated bar and lounge with Latin flair is set to open downtown this week. The Cave Bar & Lounge, an upscale cocktail bar and music venue, will hold its grand opening on Dec. 15. The new concept is located at 122 E. Main St., inside of Sidebar Columbus. The...
SOUTHEASTERN N.C. — Lots of movement happens around the Port City when it comes to new openings and closings of restaurants, food trucks, bars and bottle shops, as well as the launch of organizational and nonprofit foodie events and festivals. While Port City Daily already covers the majority of such news, smaller shifts and changes sometimes fly under the radar.
Lebanese bistro Epice, a 12South mainstay since 2014, is opening a second location in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the new location is expected to open in the summer of 2023 at The Hardwick, a new adaptive reuse project underway from Bayer Properties. The BBJ reported that father-son...
The owners of Dolphin Seafood have announced on Facebook that the longtime Natick Center restaurant will be closing at year end, and that a new restaurant called 7 South Bottle+Kitchen will take its place in the spring. Peter Giannacopoulos opened the restaurant in 1975, and according to the restaurant’s website,...
Chef Carlos Perez is a busy man. Not only is he running the kitchen at the popular @ The Corner, a 2021 CRAzies winner for Best Restaurant West Region, he’s somehow found time to open a separate concept right next door. Unlike @ The Corner, ATC South Street is...
