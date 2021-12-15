ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pushpay promotes interim HR head in latest executive move

By Rick Morgan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChurch software company Pushpay has promoted Maria Telles to vice president of human resources. The move, announced Tuesday, comes after Telles served as the interim head of human resources since May, according to her LinkedIn page. "(Telles') leadership and passion for people will help the company continue to build...

BUSINESS

