ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

EMD Electronics to invest $1 billion in US operations, with Arizona on shortlist for expansion

By Andy Blye
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMD Electronics, a chemical supplier to the semiconductor industry, plans to invest $1 billion in its U.S....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

$969M investment coming to Arizona from infrastructure law

$969 million will be invested in Arizona highways, roads, and bridges from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law led by Senator Kyrsten Sinema and shaped by Senator Mark Kelly. The $969,307,549 in funding from the Senators’ bipartisan infrastructure law will make long-overdue investments in Arizona’s roads and bridges—improving safety,...
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Intel to invest $7.1B in Malaysia chipmaking expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Intel said it will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) to expand its manufacturing operation in Malaysia as chipmakers work to diversify their global supply chains that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. semiconductor company is no stranger to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ares raises $2.2 billion for climate infrastructure investment

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Los Angeles-based private equity firm Ares Management Corp (ARES.N) said on Thursday it has raised $2.2 billion to invest in infrastructure businesses operating in the renewable energy, energy efficiency, and energy storage sectors. Ares said it raised $1.4 billion for its inaugural Ares Climate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
irei.com

CalPERS makes new investment in Arizona market

The Canyon Catalyst Fund, the real estate emerging manager program of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) managed by Canyon Partners Real Estate, has expanded its program with the addition of Rincon Partners to its roster of emerging managers. Based in Phoenix, Rincon is a full-service real estate...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emd#Shortlist#Investment#Emd Electronics#North American#Merck Kgaa#Versum Electronics
pymnts

Klarna Teams With GoCardless for US Expansion

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Klarna on Tuesday (Dec. 14) teamed up with account-to-account payment company GoCardless to roll out bank debit payments to more than 21 million customers across the U.S. for its Pay in 4 offering and its financing solution. “The U.S. is a key market for...
BUSINESS
Government Technology

EV Manufacturer Announces $76M Operation Expansion

(TNS) — An electric vehicle manufacturer is expanding operations in the South Carolina Upstate. Proterra, which designs and manufactures zero-emission electric transit vehicles and technology for such vehicles, announced a $76 million expansion that will create more than 200 new jobs in Spartanburg County. The new operation will make...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
MarketWatch

Delta invests $1.2 billion in three airlines

Delta Air Lines said Monday it will make $1.2 billion combined investments in three airlines as they emerge from restructuring or recapitalization. Delta is targeting a 20% equity stake in Aeromexico and a 10% equity stake in LATAM. It plans to maintain its 49% equity stake in Virgin Atlantic. Delta had owned stakes in LATAM and Virgin prior to COVID-19. Delta Air Lines shares fell 3% on Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Tom's Hardware

Intel to Invest $7 billion in Advanced Malaysian Facility

Intel has sent out invitations for a new announcement that's taking place in Malaysia this coming Wednesday. According to Electronics Weekly, the announcement will take place in the Kuala Lumpur airport. The event will bring together Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, Malaysia’s trade minister and the CEO of the Malaysian Development Authority for the announcement of a $7.1 billion investment from Intel on a new leading-edge Intel operated semiconductor packaging facility in Bayan Lepas, Penang.
BUSINESS
oc-breeze.com

California invests $1.4 billion for transportation improvements

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated more than $495 million for projects to fix and improve transportation infrastructure throughout California. Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounts for more than two-thirds of this critical investment – $328 million. “This substantial investment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Mulls $3 Billion EV Investment in Michigan

(This story has been updated with additional information.) General Motors appears ready to invest $3 billion into two Michigan-based plants to build its coming wave of all-electric pickups and batteries. The total value of the projects is expected to hit $4.5 billion. The company already builds its only two EVs,...
MICHIGAN STATE
kuaf.com

Riceland Foods to add 80 new jobs with $13.2 million operations expansion

Riceland Foods announced Wednesday (Dec. 8) it will add 80 new jobs and expand its operations in Stuttgart and Jonesboro with a $13.2 million investment. The majority of the expansion will be at the Stuttgart location, including two new packaging lines. The two new packaging lines will enhance the cooperative’s...
STUTTGART, AR
The Poultry Site

Brazilian food processor to invest $9.8 billion by 2030

Brazilian food processor BRF SA has said it will invest 55 billion reais ($9.8 billion) by 2030 to expand the business. The world's largest chicken exporter also said net revenues are projected to reach 65 billion reais a year by 2024 as it executes its growth plan, reported Reuters. BRF,...
AGRICULTURE
verdictfoodservice.com

UAE’s GrubTech secures investment to drive expansion

UAE-based GrubTech has raised an investment of $13m to support its international growth plan in a Series A round. The food tech company enables the digital transformation of restaurants and cloud kitchens. The round was led by Addition, with B&Y Ventures and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund also participating. Addition official...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy