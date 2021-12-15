ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic...

Tc
3d ago

disabled on a fixed income should be top of the list. not baby Mama crack heads with 10 kids by 12 different fathers

steve conner
3d ago

What's behind the push is that democrats know they are in trouble in the midterms so they need to buy more votes just wait a an see?

Sterling Wolf
2d ago

hopefully they will soon alot of low income are hard hit buy inflation and just normal day to day life because of prices rising it's very very difficult to keep up.

