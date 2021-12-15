ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Northeastern Local Schools go virtual

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Northeastern Local Schools are going virtual after COVID-19 cases spiked in several school buildings.

From Wednesday, December 15 through Friday, December 17, students from South Vienna Elementary School, Rolling Hills Elementary School, Northeastern Middle School and High school will go virtual the superintendent announced on Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. John Kronour said that students from these schools will be following the virtual schedule which can be found here .

The school district said it will still provide lunches to the families that need them. Families can come to the front door at the South Vienna and Rolling Hills elementary schools and the back band door at Northeastern High School to pick up a meal that can be heated at home. All pick-ups are from 11:15 am until 12 pm.

After-school activities will still run with added precautions, Kronur said.  Transportation will be provided for students attending the CTC and STEM, but South Vienna families will need to meet the bus at South Vienna Elementary School for drop-off and pick-up.

To read the full letter from Superintendent Dr. John Kronour, click here .

WDTN

