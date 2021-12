Usually, people spend the majority of their free time with their loved ones, but what if you just moved to Grand Junction, Colorado and don't know anyone?. It is extremely exciting to be starting over again in a completely new state, but something that really didn't come into consideration was the loneliness. Yes, of course, I understood that leaving everything I knew would come at a cost, but whew - the price is hefty!

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO