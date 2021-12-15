ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal judge throws out Trump's lawsuit to withhold his taxes from Congress

By Robert Legare
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump, who was trying to block the release of his tax records to Congress. In his ruling, Judge Trevor McFadden deferred to the need for Congress to carry out "facially valid inquiries." "A long line...

Jeffrey Reich
4d ago

Personally, I don't know why he refuses. What could possibly be in them that he's so worried about? He either makes a boatload or doesn't. Who cares? Pelosi's returns are probably exactly the same.

Diane Titus
5d ago

I have been audited before. I could not refuse the IRS the information. Can you??? Right, and neither can Trump. He just knows he is going down in flames and everyone will know who he really is since all these younger people do not know him at all. I watched this man over 50 years, be a scam artist and a fraud. Ever wonder why he called everything fake? fraud? He knows how to use those words to blind you.

Audrey Meyer
5d ago

why they after Trump he is not responsible for any of this mess made by biden which will be with us for years to come he.lies about everything

POTUS
CONGRESS & COURTS
POTUS
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POTUS
