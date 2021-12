Jimmy Staton, President and CEO of Southern Star, today announced his intention to leave the company effective Feb. 28, 2022. “My five years with Southern Star have been the absolute highlight of my career,” Staton said in a release. “Southern Star is an organization of wonderful team members who have accomplished so much over the last five years. I have no words to express the affection I have for the entire team, and I thank them, and the Southern Star Board, for allowing me to be their leader during this time.”

