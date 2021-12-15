Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Pinterest, New Relic and Materialise
Chicago, IL – December 15, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Internet Software, including Pinterest, Inc. PINS, New Relic, Inc. NEWR and Materialise NV MTLS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1839029/3-internet-software-stocks-to-buy-in-a-challenging-industry. The Zacks Internet Software industry is benefiting from accelerated demand for digital transformation and the ongoing shift to the...www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0