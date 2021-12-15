ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

By Federico A. Moretti
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file...

Author Correction: Lifestyle and mental health 1Â year into COVID-19

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02702-4, published online 02 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The Funding section was incomplete. "Open access funding provided by University of Gothenburg." "The project was funded by J-PAL North America. Open access funding provided by University of Gothenburg.". Additionally, FigureÂ 2...
Author Correction: Functional characterization of a bioengineered liver after heterotopic implantation in pigs

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02665-2, published online 7 October 2021. In the original published version of the Article, the y-axis titles for Fig. 4d and Fig. 4e were incorrectly interchanged. The correct y-axis title for Fig. 4d is "Percent Survival" and the correct y-axis title for Fig. 4e is "Ammonia (mM)". The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Logic and mechanisms of metabolite signalling

Metabolites have emerged as central regulators of biological function, but understanding mechanisms of metabolite regulation has proven challenging. In 2021 we have seen discoveries in the field of metabolite signalling motivated by a combination of scientific intuition and the elegant deployment of new technologies. Key advances. In mammalian cells, lactate...
Impact of Therapies on Clostridioides Difficile Infection Development

James A. McKinnell, MD: I’m going to put you on the spot for a little bit, but you are a PharmD, so I might as well ask, when we’re talking about duration of therapy, for an uncomplicated UTI [urinary tract infection], how many days?. Kelly R. Reveles, PharmD, PhD, BCPS:Probably...
Author Correction: Generation of somatic mitochondrial DNA-replaced cells for mitochondrial dysfunction treatment

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90316-1, published online 25 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results, under the subheading 'Macropinocytosis of exogeneous mitochondria is regulated by the mTORC1 pathway',. "Essential amino acid (EAA)-free medium for AMPK stimulation, palmitic acid (PA) for mTORC1 activation, and...
Author Correction: Biodegradation and metabolic pathway of sulfamethoxazole by Sphingobacterium mizutaii

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02404-x, published online 30 November 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by Open Research Fund of Key Laboratory of Healthy Freshwater Aquaculture, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (ZJK202101), Central Public-interest Scientific Institution Basal Research...
Author Correction: Action video game play facilitates "learning to learn"

The original version of this Article contained funding information in the Acknowledgements section that was incorrectly given as 'Swiss National Foundation Grant 100014_140676 (DB)' and should have read 'SwissNational Foundation Grant 100014_178814 (DB)'. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors...
Author Correction: Development of a model-inference system for estimating epidemiological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25913-9, published online 22 September 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in theÂ Supplementary Information, equations S3 and S5. Equation S3, line 4, was missing a term. The original read:. $$\left\{\begin{array}{c}\frac{{dS}}{{dt}}=\frac{R}{L}-\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\varepsilon -{v}_{1}(t)-{v}_{2}(t)\\ \frac{{dE}}{{dt}}=\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\frac{E}{Z}+\varepsilon \hfill\\ \,\frac{{dI}}{{dt}}=\frac{E}{Z}-\frac{I}{D}\hfill\\ \frac{{dR}}{{dt}}=\frac{I}{D}+{v}_{1}\left(t\right)+{v}_{2}(t)\hfill\end{array}\right.$$. This has been corrected...
Author Correction: Bacterial adaptation is constrained in complex communities

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-14570-z, published online 06 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, in which the labels were inadvertently omitted from the pie chart. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
Experimental treatment with enzyme protects mice from lethal anthrax infection

Scientists have demonstrated that modifying an enzyme produced by the bacterium that causes anthrax can protect mice from infection with the deadly disease. Their findings, published in today's online edition of Science Translational Medicine, suggest a potential therapeutic strategy for treating multidrug-resistant strains of anthrax, and could lead to new treatments for other bacterial infections.
Cybin Developing Safer, More Effective Psilocybin Therapies

Cybin (NYSE: CYBN), a life sciences company advancing psychedelic therapeutics for various psychiatric and neurological conditions, recently announced positive results from a preclinical study focusing on CYB003, one of its psilocybin programs. A recent article quotes CEO Doug Drysdale as saying, “Multiple academic studies have shown that psilocybin may have the potential to revolutionize mental health care, but few companies have addressed the well-known limitations and side effects of oral psilocybin…
Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
Gene therapy developers can expect less hand-holding from OTAT

A growing workload and insufficient staffing have prompted the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT) to institute new processes to expedite its reviews of new cell and gene therapies, said OTAT Director Wilson Bryan at a 6 December webinar sponsored by the Alliance for a Stronger FDA.
Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and Melon Improvement Center, Beijing...
Correction to: Selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) performed by optometrists -enablers and barriers to a shift in service delivery

Unfortunately, a comment from the author to our vendor was published in the part Data collection. We apologize for this mistake. The original article has been corrected. NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK. Evgenia Konstantakopoulou,Â Lee Jones,Â Neil NathwaniÂ &Â Gus Gazzard...
New gene-writing technology to develop more effective and safe therapies

An international, multidisciplinary team of researchers from the Translational Synthetic Biology Laboratory at Pompeu Fabra University (Barcelona, Spain), led by Dr. Marc Güell, has published an article in the scientific journal Nature Communications showing the potential of find, cut and transfer (FiCAT) technology as a state-of-the-art tool for gene writing to develop advanced therapies that are safer and more effective for future clinical application in patients with genetic and oncological diseases with few treatment options.
