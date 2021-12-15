Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02572-w, published online 01 December 2021. The Supplementary Information files published with this Article contained an error where the labels were incorrect. The Supplementary Information files have been combined into a single composite file. These errors have now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file...www.nature.com
