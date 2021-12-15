Author Correction: Metabolite and thymocyte development defects in ADA-SCID mice receiving enzyme replacement therapy

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02665-2, published online 7 October 2021. In the original published version of the Article, the y-axis titles for Fig. 4d and Fig. 4e were incorrectly interchanged. The correct y-axis title for Fig. 4d is "Percent Survival" and the correct y-axis title for Fig. 4e is "Ammonia (mM)". The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

WILDLIFE ・ 13 DAYS AGO