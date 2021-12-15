ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Today in history: Dec. 15

Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2011, the flag used by U.S. forces in Iraq was...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Ridge Muse

America’s lockstep march towards civil war

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war. Say...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baghdad#On This Day In History#Americans#Iraqis
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Civilian deaths mounted as secret U.S. unit pounded Islamic State group

A single top-secret American strike cell launched tens of thousands of bombs and missiles against the Islamic State group in Syria, but in the process of hammering a vicious enemy, the shadowy force sidestepped safeguards and repeatedly killed civilians, according to multiple current and former military and intelligence officials. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
CNBC

Biden picks Caroline Kennedy and Michelle Kwan to be ambassadors

President Joe Biden will nominate Caroline Kennedy, a former ambassador to Japan, to be the U.S. envoy to Australia, the White House announced Wednesday. Biden also intends to nominate Michelle Kwan, a world-famous Olympic figure skater and former Biden campaign aide, to represent the United States in the Central American nation of Belize.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chicago Tribune

Ambassador Rahm Emanuel: Senate confirms former Chicago mayor as U.S. envoy to Japan.

The U.S. Senate voted early Saturday morning to confirm former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan, officially opening yet another act in a three-decade political career that has run through two White Houses, Capitol Hill, Chicago City Hall and, now, the American embassy in Tokyo. The Senate voted 48-to-21 to confirm Emanuel, with the longtime political operator receiving support ...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

US General seeks to strengthen South American military ties

The U.S. military's new Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson said Friday she is focused on strengthening military relationships with South American countries despite fraught politics. Richardson was in Denver to speak at a graduation ceremony at her alma mater, Metropolitan State University, a little more than a month after taking on her role as the highest ranking female in the U.S. Army.While the politics between the U.S. and South American nations might not be what “we would want .... the military relationships are really strong," Richardson said in a media roundtable.Richardson referenced an example in El Salvador where U.S....
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy